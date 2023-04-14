Albania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Albania
New houses in Albania
All new buildings in Albania
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Albania
Residential
Apartment in Albania
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Albania
Villa
Land in Albania
Luxury Properties in Albania
Find an Agent in Albania
Real estate agencies in Albania
Agents in Albania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Albania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Albania
Find an Agent in Albania
Real estate agencies in Albania
Agents in Albania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Albania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Albania
Northern Albania
Durrës County
Studios
Studios for Sale in Durrës County, Albania
Durres
5
Rashbull
2
Studio apartment
Clear all
7 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
€ 45,000
Studio apartment with sea view and large terrace in Durres For sale studio apartment of 38 …
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
€ 37,000
Studio apartment on Plepe, city of Durres Apartment in the city of Durres with partial reno…
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 40,000
Studio apartment in Beach area, Durres Studio apartment in Albania, the city of Durres. The…
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
26 m²
€ 35,000
Studio apartment in Durres Studio apartment in the city of Durres near the sea. The apartme…
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
25 m²
€ 29,000
Studio apartment in Durres Studio for sale in the Golem area of the city of Durres, 25m2 (a…
1 room studio apartment
Rashbull, Albania
1 bath
35 m²
1 Floor
€ 30,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient location, …
1 room studio apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 28,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Kavaai . Furniture household appliances are all included in…
Properties features in Durrës County, Albania
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map