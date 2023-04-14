Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Northern Albania
  4. Durrës County
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Durrës County, Albania

Durres
4
House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
5 room housein Durres, Albania
5 room house
Durres, Albania
8 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 250,000
Sea view villa in Golem Durres Villa for sale, 3 floors, 2 garages (2 rooms above the garag…
Housein Durres, Albania
House
Durres, Albania
70 m²
€ 80,000
Small house in Vlora The house is located 30 minutes from the sea in Vlore. House area 70m2…
Housein Durres, Albania
House
Durres, Albania
190 m²
€ 180,000
Two-storey house near the sea in Durres Private two-story house. House area 190m2. Plot are…
Housein Durres, Albania
House
Durres, Albania
360 m²
€ 700,000
Luxurious villa on the Adriatic coast in Durres The villa is located on the first line in D…

Properties features in Durrës County, Albania

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir