Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Northern Albania
  4. Durrës County
  5. Durres

Residential properties for sale in Durres, Albania

136 properties total found
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 4 Floor
€ 60,000
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 7 Floor
€ 82,000
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 3 Floor
€ 45,000
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 3 Floor
€ 60,000
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m² 6 Floor
€ 110,000
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 9 Floor
€ 45,000
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 53 m² 5 Floor
€ 47,000
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 2 Floor
€ 50,000
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 3 Floor
€ 67,000
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 5 Floor
€ 45,000
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 8 Floor
€ 49,000
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² Number of floors 6
€ 39,500
3 room apartment in Durres, Albania
3 room apartment
Durres, Albania
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² 5 Floor
€ 195,000
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 111 m² 7 Floor
€ 85,000
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 5 Floor
€ 55,000
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 10 Floor
€ 45,000
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 51,000
Apartment in Durres 1+1 apartment for sale in the city of Durres. The area of the apartment…
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 85,000
Apartment in Plazhi, Durres Apartment for sale 2 +1 +2 in Albania city Durres. Plazhi area …
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 55,000
Apartment in Plazhi, Durres 1+1 apartment for sale in Albania city of Durres. District Plaz…
3 room apartment in Durres, Albania
3 room apartment
Durres, Albania
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 195,000
Apartment with a sea view in Durres Apartment for sale 3 +1 +2 in the district of Volga, Du…
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 55,000
We offer you to buy apartment 1 + 1 in Albania, the city of Durres. The apartment is located…
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 47,000
Apartment in Golem district, Durres 1+1 apartment for sale in Golem district of Durres near…
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 105,000
Large apartment with veranda in the center of Durres Apartment for sale 2 +1 +2 in the cent…
3 room apartment in Durres, Albania
3 room apartment
Durres, Albania
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 70,000
Apartment on 0 floor in the center of Durres Apartment for sale in the center of Durres on …
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 45,000
Apartment in Golem district, Durres 1+1 apartment for sale in Golem district of Durrëm…
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 121 m²
€ 95,000
Big apartment in Durres Apartment 2 +1 +2 in Albania, Durres. Apartment area 121m2 (116m2 o…
Apartment in Durres, Albania
Apartment
Durres, Albania
178 m²
€ 150,000
6 studios on the second line, Durres For sale 6 studios in the Plazhi district of Durrë…
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 90,000
Apartment in Durres, Plazhi district Offered for sale apartment 2 +1 in the district of Pla…
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m²
€ 62,000
Apartment in Plazi (Illiria), Durres Apartment for sale 2 +1 in the district of Plazhi (Ill…
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 40,000
Apartment in Plazhi (Illiria), Durres Apartments for sale 1 +1 in the district of Plazhi (I…

Properties features in Durres, Albania

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir