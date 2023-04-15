Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Central Albania, Albania

Housein Kashar, Albania
House
Kashar, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
Villa 4 room villain Petrele, Albania
Villa 4 room villa
Petrele, Albania
3 bath 380 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
In one of the most sought-after residences in the city of Tirana, near TEG, we offer luxury …
Housein Tirana, Albania
House
Tirana, Albania
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 182 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 250,000
A property for sale in Tirana, consist of land 80m square, ground floor - business premises …
Villa 4 room villain Petrele, Albania
Villa 4 room villa
Petrele, Albania
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 310 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
A twin Villa for sale on a 1200 m square land plot, two villas of 430m square each, two floo…
Housein Golem, Albania
House
Golem, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 85,000
The property has two apartments with in the same guiding (house).Separate entrances and stor…
Villa 4 room villain Mullet, Albania
Villa 4 room villa
Mullet, Albania
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 430 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 420,000
Luxury villa for sale in Tirana
3 room housein Lunder, Albania
3 room house
Lunder, Albania
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 189 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 430,000
With in a residential complex of detached houses, 24/7 protected perimeter and door keeper. …

