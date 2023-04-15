Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Central Albania
  4. Apartments for sale

Lake Apartments for sale in Central Albania, Albania

Tirana
38
Kavaje
2
Tirana Municipally
2
Bashkia Rrogozhine
1
Farke
1
Vaqarr
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² Number of floors 5
€ 135,000
Open space premises with possibility to be used as business or living premises with surface …

Properties features in Central Albania, Albania

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir