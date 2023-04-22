Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Southern Albania
  4. Vlorë County
  5. Bashkia Sarande
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Bashkia Sarande, Albania

Sarande
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Sarande, Albania
Apartment
Sarande, Albania
85 m² Number of floors 5
€ 110,500
For sale 11 apartments 70m2 + 15m2 balcony in a new building, 1 + 1, 2 + 1 near the sea with…

Properties features in Bashkia Sarande, Albania

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir