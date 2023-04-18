Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Albania
  Southern Albania
  Vlorë County
  Bashkia Sarande
  Apartments for sale

Apartmentin Sarande, Albania
Apartment
Sarande, Albania
85 m² Number of floors 5
€ 110,500
For sale 11 apartments 70m2 + 15m2 balcony in a new building, 1 + 1, 2 + 1 near the sea with…
2 room apartmentin Sarande, Albania
2 room apartment
Sarande, Albania
2 bath 115 m² 5 Floor
€ 87,000
2+1 apartment convertible into 3 studios In the city of Saranda, very close to the sea, on …
2 room apartmentin Sarande, Albania
2 room apartment
Sarande, Albania
2 bath 107 m² 2 Floor
€ 112,400
APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1+2 BALCONY WITH SEA VIEW, IN SARANDE. In Sarande, we sell apartment…
Apartmentin Sarande, Albania
Apartment
Sarande, Albania
50 m² 2 Floor
€ 63,000
Studio with sea view, 2 minutes to the beach, big balcony, new furniture, area 50 sq m,2 flo…
Apartmentin Sarande, Albania
Apartment
Sarande, Albania
69 m² 1 Floor
€ 98,000
One bedroom apartment located infirs floor in a residence near Santa Quaranta in Saranda . T…
Apartmentin Sarande, Albania
Apartment
Sarande, Albania
50 m² 5 Floor
€ 63,000
Apartment 1+1 with sea view for sale in Gjergj Araniti Street, Saranda. The apartment is loc…
1 room apartmentin Sarande, Albania
1 room apartment
Sarande, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 109,000
1 room apartmentin Sarande, Albania
1 room apartment
Sarande, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 84,000
In a building with 4 floors, with a total of 7 apartments we are offering 5 of them in sale.…
2 room apartmentin Sarande, Albania
2 room apartment
Sarande, Albania
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 168,000
In a building with 4 floors, with a total of 7 apartments we are offering 5 of them in sale.…

