Residential properties for sale in Bashkia Maliq, Albania

1 property total found
6 room apartment in Libonik, Albania
6 room apartment
Libonik, Albania
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
A new house, not complete finished with direct access on the main road
€110,000
