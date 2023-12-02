Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Albania
  4. Elbasan
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Elbasan, Albania

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Elbasan, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Elbasan, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 9/11
S487 Elegant studies for a young family. Great option. This is my first beauty. Lungo Mare E…
€39,500
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Elbasan, Albania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir