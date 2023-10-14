Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Albania
  4. Bashkia Durres
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Bashkia Durres, Albania

1 property total found
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with basement in Rinia, Albania
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with basement
Rinia, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
✅ 2-storey private house for sale ✅400 m2 ✅2000 m2 of land ✅Porto romano ✅170,000 euro…
€170,000

Properties features in Bashkia Durres, Albania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
