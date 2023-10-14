Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Albania
  4. Bashkia Durres
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Bashkia Durres, Albania

Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with basement in Rinia, Albania
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with basement
Rinia, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
✅ 2-storey private house for sale ✅400 m2 ✅2000 m2 of land ✅Porto romano ✅170,000 euro…
€170,000
Villa 3 room villa with Online tour in Qerret, Albania
Villa 3 room villa with Online tour
Qerret, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
€156,000
Villa 3 room villa in Hamallaj, Albania
Villa 3 room villa
Hamallaj, Albania
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
-Turquoise Marina, the newest project, the resort between the blue sea and nature in Hamalla…
€370,000
Villa 3 room villa in Hamallaj, Albania
Villa 3 room villa
Hamallaj, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 2
VILLA FOR SALE IN "PORTO LALZI"! "Porto Lalzi" is a residential tourist complex under con…
€450,000
Villa 2 room villa in Hamallaj, Albania
Villa 2 room villa
Hamallaj, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
-Turquoise Marina, the newest project, the resort between the blue sea and nature in Hamalla…
€450,000

Properties features in Bashkia Durres, Albania

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir