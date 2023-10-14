Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Albania
  4. Bashkia Durres
  5. Studios

Seaview Studios for Sale in Bashkia Durres, Albania

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Arapaj, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Arapaj, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 10
Bunk painting Studio with a chic terrace and sea views. The new Brucci house, on the 10th fl…
€80,000

Properties features in Bashkia Durres, Albania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir