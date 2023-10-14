Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Bashkia Durres, Albania

1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Arapaj, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arapaj, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
Rooms at the Apart Hotel in the central zone of the Beach area in the new house, with repair…
€66,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Arapaj, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Arapaj, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 10
Bunk painting Studio with a chic terrace and sea views. The new Brucci house, on the 10th fl…
€80,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Arapaj, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arapaj, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
Studio with a separate bedroom in the Beach area. 2nd floor with elevator and balcony. The t…
€47,000
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with parking, with with repair in Arapaj, Albania
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with parking, with with repair
Arapaj, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
Contact us for a detailed presentation of the project. Apartments as part of the exclusive C…
€51,660

Properties features in Bashkia Durres, Albania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
