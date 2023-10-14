Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Albania
  4. Bashkia Durres
  5. Penthouses

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Bashkia Durres, Albania

1 property total found
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour in Shkallnur, Albania
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour
Shkallnur, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 235 m²
Floor 9
Penthouse 2 + 1 with sea views in the Shkembi Kava region. The total area of 235 square mete…
€185,000

