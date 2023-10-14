Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Albania
  4. Bashkia Durres

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Bashkia Durres, Albania

apartments
44
houses
6
3 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with basement in Rinia, Albania
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with basement
Rinia, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
✅ 2-storey private house for sale ✅400 m2 ✅2000 m2 of land ✅Porto romano ✅170,000 euro…
€170,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage in Arapaj, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Arapaj, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
1+1 Shkembi Kavajes 3rd floor with elevator The new palace 84 m 2 neto 100 m2 total Price €5…
€55,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with mountain view, with Online tour in Arapaj, Albania
2 room apartment with elevator, with mountain view, with Online tour
Arapaj, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 9
House of Brucci, p. Plage 2 + 1, 9th floor Living area 66.4 Total area 74.4 View of the city…
€70,000

Properties features in Bashkia Durres, Albania

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir