Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Albania

penthouses
7
studios
19
1 BHK
236
2 BHK
167
3 BHK
17
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Radhime, Albania
1 room apartment
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 99,000
Fully furnished apartment for sale next to the beach in Radhime 15 km from city of Vlora. Th…
2 room apartment in Radhime, Albania
2 room apartment
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 140,000
Fully furnished two bedrooms apartment with sea view for sale in Radhime + garage for 2 cars

Regions with properties for sale

Southern Albania
Northern Albania
Durres
Vlora
Central Albania
Tirana
Rashbull
Orikum
Bashkia Sarande
Sarande
Bashkia Durres
Himare

Properties features in Albania

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir