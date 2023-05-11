Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Albania

Apartment To archive
24 properties total found
1 room apartment in Himare, Albania
1 room apartment
Himare, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 132,000
Drimadhes, apartment for sale with sea view Unit with balcony, 55 meters 2, 132 thousa…
2 room apartment in Dhermi, Albania
2 room apartment
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 271,200
2+1 apartment for sale in Santorini Residence with an area of 113 m2, located on the second …
3 room apartment in Durres, Albania
3 room apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
€ 350,000
Large luxury apartment in Durres The apartment has been expensively renovated, has Italian …
2 room apartment in Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
€ 149,000
Apartment in the center of Vlora Apartment 2 + 1 in the Skela area of the city of Vlorë…
1 room apartment in Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6
€ 53,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem . Furniture, household appliances are all included in…
1 room apartment in Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
€ 48,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem . Furniture, household appliances are all included in…
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 4
€ 58,000
  Sale of a secondary apartment. Furniture, household appliances are all included in t…
1 room apartment in Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3
€ 41,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Shkembi i Kavajes, tek shinat. A good area, a pleasant pri…
2 room apartment in Rashbull, Albania
2 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 4
€ 53,000
1 room apartment in Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
€ 45,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem . Furniture, household appliances are all included in…
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 6
€ 38,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in the city of Durres. Furniture and household appliances are …
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 4
€ 57,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem . Furniture, household appliances are all included in…
2 room apartment in Golem, Albania
2 room apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 7
€ 57,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient loca…
2 room apartment in Rashbull, Albania
2 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 8
€ 55,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem . Furniture, household appliances are all included in…
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 7
€ 62,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in the city . Furniture and household appliances are all inclu…
1 room apartment in Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€ 40,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in the city . Furniture and household appliances are all inclu…
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 3
€ 60,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in the city of Durres. Furniture and household appliances are …
1 room apartment in Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 54,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in the city of Golem. Furniture household appliances are all i…
2 room apartment in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 4
€ 260,000
Apartment for sale 2+1 in Delijorgji Complex! Super apartment for sale 2+1, in the Delijo…
2 room apartment in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 7
€ 250,000
The apartment is located on Kavaje street, near the Church. It is organized by a living roo…
2 room apartment in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 227,800
2+1+2 apartment for sale in Lake Land in Farke! Lakeland, located near Farkes Lake, is on…
2 room apartment in Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/8
€ 130,000
Fully furnished apartment for sale in Lungomare Vlore. The apartment consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room apartment in Radhime, Albania
1 room apartment
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 99,000
Fully furnished apartment for sale next to the beach in Radhime 15 km from city of Vlora. Th…
2 room apartment in Radhime, Albania
2 room apartment
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 140,000
Fully furnished two bedrooms apartment with sea view for sale in Radhime + garage for 2 cars

