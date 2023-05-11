Albania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Albania
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Albania
Villa
Land in Albania
Luxury Properties in Albania
Find an Agent in Albania
Real estate agencies in Albania
Agents in Albania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Albania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Albania
Find an Agent in Albania
Real estate agencies in Albania
Agents in Albania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Albania
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Albania
penthouses
7
studios
19
1 BHK
236
2 BHK
167
3 BHK
17
Apartment
Clear all
582 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Penthouse
Durres, Albania
1
130 m²
8
€ 192,000
Penthouse with a pool in Durres. A two-story penthouse with a large veranda and pool is offe…
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3
1
118 m²
9
€ 130,000
We offer you to buy apartment 2 + 1 in the city of Durres. The apartment is located in the v…
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2
1
58 m²
8
€ 51,000
Apartment 1 + 1 for sale in the city of Durres. The apartment is located on 8 floor. in a ho…
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3
1
101 m²
9
€ 79,000
Apartment 2 + 1 + 2 for sale with a balcony and chic sea view on the Plepa in the Rotondo co…
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2
1
84 m²
9
€ 69,000
Apartment 1 + 1 for sale with a balcony and chic sea view, on the Plepa in the Rotondo compl…
1 room apartment
Arapaj, Albania
1
1
32 m²
6
€ 45,000
Apartment for sale in Albania, the city of Durres. Plaza District 6th floor with elevator&n…
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2
1
78 m²
€ 85,000
Apartment in Plazhi, Durres Apartment for sale in Albania city of Durres. District Plazhi. …
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
1
1
31 m²
€ 45,000
Studio with side sea view in Plazhi, Durres Apartment for sale in Albania city of Durres.…
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
1
1
72 m²
4/6
Price on request
1+1 apartment at Liburna Residence! Liburna Residence is located in the area of Golem…
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2
1
78 m²
2
€ 85,000
Apartment for sale in Albania, the city of Durres. Plaza District 2nd floor with elevator&n…
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
1
1
38 m²
2
€ 53,200
Contact us for a detailed presentation of the project. Apartments as part of the excl…
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
1
1
37 m²
2
€ 51,660
Contact us for a detailed presentation of the project. Apartments as part of the excl…
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
1
1
36 m²
2
€ 50,120
Contact us for a detailed presentation of the project. Apartments as part of the excl…
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3
2
125 m²
€ 96,000
Apartment in the house behind Parcelonos, Vlore Apartment for sale in a house behind Parcel…
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2
1
80 m²
€ 83,000
Apartments with amazing sea view in Vlore Apartment for sale 1 +1 in Diamond Hill, Vlore. A…
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2
1
70 m²
€ 58,000
Apartments in Vlora near Rossmann Apartment 1 +1. The house is located near Rossman, across…
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2
1
67 m²
€ 81,000
Apartments in Vlore on the mountain with sea view Apartments for sale 1 +1 on the mountain …
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2
1
84 m²
€ 69,000
Apartment with great sea view in Durres Apartment for sale 1 +1 with balcony and great sea …
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3
2
101 m²
€ 79,000
Apartment with great sea view in Durres Apartment for sale 2+1+2 with balcony and great sea…
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1
1
30 m²
€ 28,000
Studio apartment in Golem district, Durres Studio for sale with balcony in the city of Durr…
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1
1
25 m²
€ 23,000
Studio apartment in Golem district, Durres Studio for sale with balcony in the city of Durr…
1 room studio apartment
Dhermi, Albania
1
1
22 m²
4
€ 59,000
Studio for sale in Santorini Residence with an area of 22.48 on the 0th floor, next to the w…
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3
1
94 m²
8/10
€ 85,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment
Golem, Albania
3
1
187 m²
9
€ 350,000
We offer you to buy an elite apartment in Albania, the city of Durres. The apartment is unde…
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
2
1
85 m²
10
€ 100,000
Apartment for sale in Albania, the city of Durres. The apartment has a high-quality repair, …
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2
82 m²
3
€ 55,000
We offer you to buy an apartment in Vlore, Albania. The apartment is furnished and ready for…
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3
1
76 m²
7/11
€ 87,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
4
2
150 m²
9
€ 115,000
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3
1
107 m²
4
€ 110,000
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3
2
102 m²
3
€ 95,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
20
Regions with properties for sale
Southern Albania
Northern Albania
Durres
Vlora
Central Albania
Tirana
Rashbull
Orikum
Bashkia Sarande
Sarande
Bashkia Durres
Himare
Properties features in Albania
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map