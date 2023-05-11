Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Albania

582 properties total found
Penthouse in Durres, Albania
Penthouse
Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 8
€ 192,000
Penthouse with a pool in Durres. A two-story penthouse with a large veranda and pool is offe…
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 9
€ 130,000
We offer you to buy apartment 2 + 1 in the city of Durres. The apartment is located in the v…
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 8
€ 51,000
Apartment 1 + 1 for sale in the city of Durres. The apartment is located on 8 floor. in a ho…
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 9
€ 79,000
Apartment 2 + 1 + 2 for sale with a balcony and chic sea view on the Plepa in the Rotondo co…
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 9
€ 69,000
Apartment 1 + 1 for sale with a balcony and chic sea view, on the Plepa in the Rotondo compl…
1 room apartment in Arapaj, Albania
1 room apartment
Arapaj, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 6
€ 45,000
Apartment for sale in Albania, the city of Durres. Plaza District 6th floor with elevator&n…
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€ 85,000
Apartment in Plazhi, Durres Apartment for sale in Albania city of Durres. District Plazhi. …
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
€ 45,000
Studio with side sea view in Plazhi, Durres Apartment for sale in Albania city of Durres.…
1 room apartment in Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/6
Price on request
1+1 apartment at Liburna Residence! Liburna Residence is located in the area of ​​Golem…
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
€ 85,000
Apartment for sale in Albania, the city of Durres. Plaza District 2nd floor with elevator&n…
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
€ 53,200
Contact us for a detailed presentation of the project.  Apartments as part of the excl…
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2
€ 51,660
Contact us for a detailed presentation of the project.  Apartments as part of the excl…
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2
€ 50,120
Contact us for a detailed presentation of the project.  Apartments as part of the excl…
2 room apartment in Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€ 96,000
Apartment in the house behind Parcelonos, Vlore Apartment for sale in a house behind Parcel…
1 room apartment in Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 83,000
Apartments with amazing sea view in Vlore Apartment for sale 1 +1 in Diamond Hill, Vlore. A…
1 room apartment in Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 58,000
Apartments in Vlora near Rossmann Apartment 1 +1. The house is located near Rossman, across…
1 room apartment in Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€ 81,000
Apartments in Vlore on the mountain with sea view Apartments for sale 1 +1 on the mountain …
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€ 69,000
Apartment with great sea view in Durres Apartment for sale 1 +1 with balcony and great sea …
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
€ 79,000
Apartment with great sea view in Durres Apartment for sale 2+1+2 with balcony and great sea…
1 room studio apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€ 28,000
Studio apartment in Golem district, Durres Studio for sale with balcony in the city of Durr…
1 room studio apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
€ 23,000
Studio apartment in Golem district, Durres Studio for sale with balcony in the city of Durr…
1 room studio apartment in Dhermi, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 59,000
Studio for sale in Santorini Residence with an area of 22.48 on the 0th floor, next to the w…
2 room apartment in Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 8/10
€ 85,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Golem, Albania
2 room apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 187 m²
Floor 9
€ 350,000
We offer you to buy an elite apartment in Albania, the city of Durres. The apartment is unde…
1 room apartment in Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 10
€ 100,000
Apartment for sale in Albania, the city of Durres. The apartment has a high-quality repair, …
1 room apartment in Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 3
€ 55,000
We offer you to buy an apartment in Vlore, Albania. The apartment is furnished and ready for…
2 room apartment in Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 7/11
€ 87,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 9
€ 115,000
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 4
€ 110,000
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 3
€ 95,000

