Villas for sale in Vieira de Leiria, Portugal

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Villas in Vieira de Leiria, Portugal

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
One-story villa with modern architecture, with 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool, located on a …
$455,399
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