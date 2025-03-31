Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Venteira
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Venteira, Portugal

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Commercial property 129 m² in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Commercial property 129 m²
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 4
Guest house with great potential in one of the busiest areas of Porto. It has high quality s…
$870,613
Leave a request
Manufacture in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Manufacture
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Unique opportunity: a factory in Almargens, São Brás de Alportel, with 9959 m² of land and 3…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Commercial property 11 m² in Portugal
Commercial property 11 m²
Portugal
Area 11 m²
Office room inserted in a very well located building, near José Afonso's auditorium. Great…
$37,083
Leave a request
Shop 126 m² in West, Portugal
Shop 126 m²
West, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 3
Well located store, a few meters from Avenida da Liberdade, close to all kinds of services a…
$1,16M
Leave a request
Commercial property 23 m² in Portugal
Commercial property 23 m²
Portugal
Area 23 m²
Shop located on a ground floor, very well located in one of the main avenues of Setúbal. The…
$183,828
Leave a request
Commercial property 83 m² in Budens, Portugal
Commercial property 83 m²
Budens, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Store inserted in a private condominium in a central area of Burgau, with great visibility a…
$238,393
Leave a request
Office 30 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Office 30 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 14
Panoramic is a two towers complex, with 24 and 18 floors' buildings, set in the noblest aven…
$195,668
Leave a request
Investment 75 m² in Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Investment 75 m²
Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
The tourist facility consists of a plot of land of 14,600 m2 in the south of Portugal near t…
$56,073
Leave a request
Commercial property 60 m² in Algarve, Portugal
Commercial property 60 m²
Algarve, Portugal
Area 60 m²
For sale shop with three windows facing one of the main roads, located in Ed. Elite Residenc…
$268,619
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Commercial property 83 m² in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Commercial property 83 m²
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Area 83 m²
The Pestana Golf Resort is superbly located on a level plateau, close to the picturesque fis…
$179,351
Leave a request
Established business 330 m² in Misericordia, Portugal
Established business 330 m²
Misericordia, Portugal
Area 330 m²
A residential complex in Lisbon, with a building base of 88 m2, on a plot of 93 m2, consists…
$2,25M
Leave a request
Hotel 19 960 m² in Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Hotel 19 960 m²
Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Area 19 960 m²
Land with project for luxury hotel in Santa Bárbara de Nexe, Faro. Unique opportunity for in…
$3,91M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes