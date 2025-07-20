Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Sintra
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Sintra, Portugal

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Sintra, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sintra, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Area 166 m²
Three-bedroom apartment located in the prestigious and peaceful area of Beloura, Sintra. Bui…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go