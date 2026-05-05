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Apartments near golf course for sale in Sesimbra, Portugal

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Studio apartment in Sesimbra, Portugal
Studio apartment
Sesimbra, Portugal
Area 46 m²
New studio apartment with a total area of 46 sq.m., 1 parking space and a balcony in the com…
$479,463
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