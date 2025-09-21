Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Santarém
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Santarém, Portugal

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Ferreira do Zezere, Portugal
2 bedroom house
Ferreira do Zezere, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
A rare offer on the market. Rent of a two-storey house. On the second floor there is a spaci…
$939
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go