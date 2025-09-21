Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Santarém
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Santarém, Portugal

Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 440 m² in Ferreira do Zezere, Portugal
Restaurant 440 m²
Ferreira do Zezere, Portugal
Area 440 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$563,787
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go