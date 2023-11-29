Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Oeiras e Sao Juliao da Barra Paco de Arcos e Caxias
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Oeiras e Sao Juliao da Barra Paco de Arcos e Caxias, Portugal

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 227 m²
Villa 4 triplex bedrooms with an area of 227 sq.m., with 4 parking spaces, 2 balconies and a…
€1,60M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
Кондоминиум  located close to the ocean, railway station, St Julian & # 39; s School and the…
€2,58M
Leave a request

Properties features in Oeiras e Sao Juliao da Barra Paco de Arcos e Caxias, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir