Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Odiaxere
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Odiaxere, Portugal

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Odiaxere, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Odiaxere, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
A rare opportunity to have a one-story modern villa designed by one of the most famous Portu…
$1,80M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go