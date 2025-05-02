Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Obidos, Portugal

2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
$883,623
Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
$828,397
