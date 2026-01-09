Show property on map Show properties list
3 bedroom townthouse in Vau, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
The recently opened golf resort is located in western Portugal. This is a new project with  …
$652,605
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 119 m²
One-story villa with 2 bedrooms, 119 sq.m, total built-up area,   located in the resort hote…
$372,917
Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Villa 5 minutes from Caldas and Óbidos is located on a plot of 291 m2.Two-storey villa on th…
$419,532
Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Vila is located between the idyllic medieval Obidos and the beautiful town of Caldas da Rain…
$437,012
3 bedroom townthouse in Amoreira, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Amoreira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
This charming townhouse is located in a condominium on the grounds of Praia d'el Rey Beach &…
$407,878
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 291 m²
Villa in Lagoa de Obidou, near the beach and golf courses, on a plot of 1163 m2.Traditional …
$1,27M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 337 m²
The villa with 4 bedrooms with an area of 310 m2 ( the first floor ) is located on a plot of…
$693,392
Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
$883,623
