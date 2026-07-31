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Seaview apartments for sale in Obidos, Portugal

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3 BHK
4
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1 property total found
Condo 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Condo 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
FIVE-PRODUCT COURORT is LOCATED AT THE SEREBRUARY FEATURE OF PORTUGAL, BETWEEN NATURAL SONGT…
$683,409
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