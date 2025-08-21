Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Mafra
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Mafra, Portugal

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Mafra, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Mafra, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/2
The house is located in the city of Mafra. Mafra is the administrative capital of the munici…
$931,101
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go