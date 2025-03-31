Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Mafamude e Vilar do Paraiso
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Mafamude e Vilar do Paraiso, Portugal

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Monchique, Portugal
Plot of land
Monchique, Portugal
Lovely land in Monchique mountains, with magnificent views facing south and west, with 1,6Hct
$62,830
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi
Plot of land in Azinhal, Portugal
Plot of land
Azinhal, Portugal
Number of floors 1
Plot in the Algarve, on a strip between the flat landscape and the mountains. Beautiful vi…
$79,349
Leave a request
Plot of land in Boliqueime, Portugal
Plot of land
Boliqueime, Portugal
Plot with old villa and approved project - Boliqueime Located in a residential area, within…
$312,459
Leave a request
Plot of land in Portugal
Plot of land
Portugal
Plot with building viability up to 300 m2, located near Vale de Milho, 5 minutes drive from …
$339,048
Leave a request
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Area 4 363 m²
Building plot in Almancil with viability for 45 flats. An ideal investment opportunity for r…
$2,79M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Land with ruin - Loulé Plot of land of 20,000m2 with ruin of 100m2, with possibility to bui…
$334,777
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
Well located plot in an elevated area with panoramic views over the Marina and the city of L…
$1,17M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Area 200 m²
Located in a country area and close to the beach, this plot of land is designed to comprise …
$725,351
Leave a request
Plot of land in Faro, Portugal
Plot of land
Faro, Portugal
Land with seaview to built - Estoi Located about 20 minutes from several beaches and Faro a…
$234,344
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
Unique opportunity to acquire one of the last 1st line plots in Ponta da Piedade, Lagos. Se…
$3,18M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lagos, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagos, Portugal
Urban plot of land, with viability for the construction of a detached villa with a swimming …
$339,048
Leave a request
Plot of land in Portugal
Plot of land
Portugal
Plot for construction located in Quinta da Fortaleza, a short distance from the beaches of C…
$317,858
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes