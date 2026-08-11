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Duplexes, multi-family homes in Madeira, Portugal

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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 216 m²
New duplex apartment in the center of Funchal, in the new complex A Fábrica Apartments with …
$635,043
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