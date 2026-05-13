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Pool Villas for sale in Luz, Portugal

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Villa 2 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 193 m²
Villa with 2 bedrooms, private pool and garden in Praia da Luz, AlgarveThis villa has a priv…
$982,502
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