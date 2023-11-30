Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Commercial
  4. Lisbon
  5. Other

Commercial property for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

сommercial property
7
Other To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Other with elevator, in city center, with Online tour in Misericordia, Portugal
Other with elevator, in city center, with Online tour
Misericordia, Portugal
Area 330 m²
AVAILABLE FOR THE GOLDEN VISA PROGRAM 350 K A residential complex in Lisbon, with a build…
€2,35M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir