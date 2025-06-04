Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Leiria
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garden

Duplexes with garden for sale in Leiria, Portugal

Duplex Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and balcony in a new building next to Arrábida ShoppingThe complex…
$286,076
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
This 3 bedroom apartment is located in a complex in Vila Nova de Gaia, which offers an envir…
$686,582
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
This luxury 3 bedroom apartment in a gated complex with 3 independent entrances and a privat…
$449,139
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$532,101
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
The complex consists of four five-storey buildings. In total, the complex has 157 apartments…
$835,342
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
$395,041
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aveiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Aveiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 163 m²
$493,100
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Montenegro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Montenegro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Contemporary 3 bedroom villa overlooking the lagoon of the incredible Ria Formosa natural pa…
$1,85M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esposende, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Located in one of the most desirable places in the world, this two-bedroom apartment is a re…
$720,911
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Faro, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
We present an exclusive development comprising 38 luxury flats, available in 2, 3, 4 and 4+1…
$1,15M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Esgueira, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Esgueira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
$200,388
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
4-room apartment of 192.65 m2 with a balcony of 27.10 m2. Distributed as follows: - Hallway;…
$1,14M
Leave a request

Properties features in Leiria, Portugal

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go