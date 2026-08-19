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Duplexes, multi-family homes in Leiria, Portugal

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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
New apartment and nbsp; With three bedrooms with bathrooms, a living room and a dining room …
$590,298
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Properties features in Leiria, Portugal

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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