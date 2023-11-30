Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Foz do Sousa e Covelo
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Foz do Sousa e Covelo, Portugal

3 properties total found
5 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Foz do Sousa, Portugal
5 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Foz do Sousa, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 180 m²
The luxury house is located in the city of Vila Nova di Gaya in the region of Porto, northe…
€650,000
5 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with alarm system in Foz do Sousa, Portugal
5 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with alarm system
Foz do Sousa, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 353 m²
The wonderful house is located in the northern part of Portugal, not far from one of the mos…
€750,000
4 room house with garage, with garden, with heating in Foz do Sousa, Portugal
4 room house with garage, with garden, with heating
Foz do Sousa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 3 629 m²
The wonderful home is in Vila Nova di Gaya, northern Portugal. The city is located on the op…
€580,000
