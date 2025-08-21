Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Ferreira do Zezere
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Cottages for sale in Ferreira do Zezere, Portugal

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ferreira do Zezere, Portugal
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ferreira do Zezere, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Floor 2/2
An interesting investment offer is on sale. Three positions 1. Plot, area 560.0 m2. Can be u…
$337,524
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go