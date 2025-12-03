Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Ferragudo
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Ferragudo, Portugal

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ferragudo, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Townhouse in modern style, located in a quiet area, a short walk from Ferragudu, beaches and…
$395,449
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go