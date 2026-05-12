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Terraced Apartments for sale in Ferragudo, Portugal

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1 BHK
10
2 BHK
35
3 BHK
5
4 BHK
4
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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/2
This charming, typical Portuguese townhouse in good condition, painted in blue and white, ha…
$559,860
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Habita
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