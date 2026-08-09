Cottages for sale in Faro, Portugal

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Cottages in Faro, Portugal

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Cottage in Portimao, Portugal
Cottage
Portimao, Portugal
Located in the charming city of Portimão, this beautiful property is waiting for its new own…
$371,670
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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