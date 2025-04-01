Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Hotel 19 960 m² in Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Hotel 19 960 m²
Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Area 19 960 m²
Land with project for luxury hotel in Santa Bárbara de Nexe, Faro. Unique opportunity for in…
$3,91M
Commercial property 205 m² in Portugal
Commercial property 205 m²
Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 205 m²
Commercial Property with roof terrace in Barreiro. The property comprises a large room, ba…
$143,036
Warehouse 300 m² in Boliqueime, Portugal
Warehouse 300 m²
Boliqueime, Portugal
Area 300 m²
$2,34M
Established business 614 m² in Porto, Portugal
Established business 614 m²
Porto, Portugal
Area 614 m²
Number of floors 4
The 18th century manor house, with unique details and in good condition, is a real architect…
$2,18M
Revenue house 150 m² in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Revenue house 150 m²
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
The facility is located just minutes from the center of the picturesque village of Karvoeiro…
$564,259
Hotel 62 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel 62 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 62 m²
Luxurious apartments with modern design are located in the historic district of Lisbon. All …
$769,872
Hotel 55 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel 55 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 55 m²
The luxury, exquisite design apartments have a great location in the heart of Lisbon, next t…
$549,909
Investment 147 m² in Faro, Portugal
Investment 147 m²
Faro, Portugal
Area 147 m²
Don't miss this opportunity to buy a 147 m² building to restore or rebuild in the heart of F…
$1,06M
Office 45 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Office 45 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 14
Panoramic is a two towers complex, with 24 and 18 floors' buildings, set in the noblest aven…
$279,954
Commercial property 122 m² in Esgueira, Portugal
Commercial property 122 m²
Esgueira, Portugal
Area 122 m²
$131,144
Investment 75 m² in Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Investment 75 m²
Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
The tourist facility consists of a plot of land of 14,600 m2 in the south of Portugal near t…
$56,073
Hotel 140 m² in Algarve, Portugal
Hotel 140 m²
Algarve, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
The Algarve is a region that is characterized by its exceptional natural beauty due to its h…
$351,847
