Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Cinfaes
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Cinfaes, Portugal

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
9 room house with Bedrooms in Cinfaes, Portugal
9 room house with Bedrooms
Cinfaes, Portugal
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 14
Area 41 500 m²
€1,90M
Leave a request

Properties features in Cinfaes, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir