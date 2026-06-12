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Apartments with garage for sale in Cidade da Maia, Portugal

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1 bedroom apartment in Maia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Maia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Modern apartment with 1 bedroom and balcony on the 2nd floor of the new building.Located in …
$253,964
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