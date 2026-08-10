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Residential properties for sale in Cidade da Maia, Portugal

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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Maia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Maia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Modern apartment with 1 bedroom and balcony on the 2nd floor of the new building.Located in …
$253,707
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1 bedroom apartment in Maia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Maia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/6
Modern apartment with 1 bedroom and balcony on the 2nd floor of the new building.Located in …
$259,112
Leave a request
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Properties features in Cidade da Maia, Portugal

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