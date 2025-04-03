Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Centro Historico, Portugal

1 bedroom apartment in Vila do Conde, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila do Conde, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Apartment 69 m2 with ocean views, 1 bedroom and garage in the new complex Legacy Living, loc…
$412,574
3 bedroom apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 2
Duplex apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking the Douro River and the famous pier "Marina da…
$762,451
4 bedroom apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This 4-bedroom apartment is part of a development in Vila Nova de Gaia that offers a sustain…
$694,240
3 bedroom apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
This 3-bedroom duplex apartment is part of a development in Vila Nova de Gaia that offers a …
$898,590
