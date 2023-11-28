Apartments for sale in Centro Historico, Portugal

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
This 3-bedroom duplex apartment is part of a development in Vila Nova de Gaia that offers a …
€840,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
This 4-bedroom apartment is part of a development in Vila Nova de Gaia that offers a sustain…
€538,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 2
Duplex apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking the Douro River and the famous pier "Marina da…
€700,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Floor 1
Magnificent 2-bedroom apartment located within a region that exalts beauty, wealth, and tran…
€740,000
1 room studio apartment with appliances, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 room studio apartment with appliances, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
The residential complex is located in the heart of the historic center of Vila Nova de Gaia.…
€612,080
