Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Castro Marim
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Golf-course

Villas near golf course for sale in Castro Marim, Portugal

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms with Balcony, with Air conditioner, with Sea view in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms with Balcony, with Air conditioner, with Sea view
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 552 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers   a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year for t…
$1,68M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes