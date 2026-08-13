Villas for sale in Castelo Branco, Portugal

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Villas in Castelo Branco, Portugal

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Villa 8 bedrooms in Castelo Branco, Portugal
Villa 8 bedrooms
Castelo Branco, Portugal
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 320 m²
House or villa №1266/21
$441,526
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