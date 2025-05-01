Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Carvoeiro
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Carvoeiro, Portugal

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
New villa with 2 bedrooms, total area of 109 sq.m., parking, garden and terrace, in the comp…
$441,691
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go